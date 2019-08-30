Home
Douglas Bruce "Bruce" DOUGLASS

Douglas Bruce "Bruce" DOUGLASS Notice
Douglas Bruce DOUGLASS "Bruce" Passed away 27th August 2019 Aged 90 years. (Former proprietor of D and D Motors ) Late of Smith St, Cowra. Loving husband of Gwen (dec) and father of Allan, Wendy and Paul. Bruce's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St, Cowra commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday 3rd September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
