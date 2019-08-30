Home
Dorothy Agnes KENDALL

Dorothy Agnes KENDALL Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 84 years. Of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Dungaleer St, Cowra. Loving wife of Athol and mother & mother-in-law of Gary and June, Thomas and Shelley, Susan and Stephen and grandmother of Luke, Gemma, Logan and Darcy. Dorothy's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra commencing at 10.30am on Friday 6th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
