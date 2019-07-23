|
Delina Ann MORIARTY "Del" Passed away 19th July 2019, aged 72 years. Of Brisbane Avenue, Cowra. Loving wife of Glenn and mother & mother-in-law of Michael and Amy, Murray and Gena, and David and a beloved nan of Breezae and Seth. Del's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at The Uniting Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 26th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on July 23, 2019