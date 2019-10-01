Home
More Obituaries for David SLIGAR
David William SLIGAR

David William SLIGAR Notice
SLIGAR David William Passed away peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Granite Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Mary, Loving Father and Father in law of James and Lorraine, Brian and Tracey, Ailean, Helen and Kev, Carol and Tony and Robyn. Much Loved Granddad of Patrick, Kellie, Matthew, Ben, Louise, Katelyn, Emily, Kelton, Aidan, Ethan and Nadine and Great Granddad of Stella, Sebastian, Harmony and Quinn. Aged 95 years
Published in Cowra Guardian on Oct. 1, 2019
