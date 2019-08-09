|
|
Tragically killed 08/08/1995
In memory of our son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle.
If we could have a lifetime wish,
and one dream that could come true.
We would pray to God with all our hearts
Just to see and speak with you.
A thousand words won't bring you back
We know because we've tried
and neither will a million tears
We know because we've cried.
You've left behind our broken hearts,
and precious memories too
But we've never wanted memories
We only wanted you
Missing you more each passing year
Too well loved, to ever be forgotten.
Father-in-law Butch, Mother-in-law Patty
Sister-in-law Kathy, Brother-in-law Chris, Nephew Matt and Niece Ash
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019