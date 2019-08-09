Home
Brydon Craig LESLIE

Brydon Craig LESLIE In Memoriam
Tragically killed 08/08/1995

In memory of our son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle.

If we could have a lifetime wish,

and one dream that could come true.

We would pray to God with all our hearts

Just to see and speak with you.

A thousand words won't bring you back

We know because we've tried

and neither will a million tears

We know because we've cried.

You've left behind our broken hearts,

and precious memories too

But we've never wanted memories

We only wanted you

Missing you more each passing year

Too well loved, to ever be forgotten.

Father-in-law Butch, Mother-in-law Patty

Sister-in-law Kathy, Brother-in-law Chris, Nephew Matt and Niece Ash
Published in Cowra Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019
