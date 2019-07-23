Home
Brian Stanley "Mate" CURREY

Brian Stanley CURREY "Mate" Passed away 19th July 2019, aged 80 years. Of Victor Street, Cowra. Beloved husband of Anne & loving father and father in law of Louise, Jane & Michael, Alison & Derek. Adored poppy of Tyler, Amy, Emma, McKenzie & Fox & poppy-mate to Cooper & Max. Brother of Helen Currey (dec). Mate's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11am on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on July 23, 2019
