Barbara Joan TIDSWELL

Barbara Joan TIDSWELL Notice
Barbara Joan TIDSWELL Passed away 17th November 2019, aged 82 years. Late of Banksia Close, Cowra & formerly of Delungra and Inverell. Sister of Esme Tidswell, aunty of Wallace, Guy, David & their families. Barbara's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral, to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church Woodstock, commencing at 12.00 midday on Thursday 5th December 2019. Interment will take place at the Delungra Cemetery (Inverell). Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019
