Winston Russell HART Passed away 21st February 2019. Aged 81 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Henderson St, Cowra Former husband of Heather and much loved father of Kellie, Glenn and Dean. A beloved Poppy-Chook of Maddy, Brodie, Ainslie, Rory, Ethan, Zoe, Chelsea, Amity and Jaz. Winston's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 28th February 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 26, 2019