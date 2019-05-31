|
Walter Alexander BEAR "Wal" Passed away 28th May 2019, aged 79 years. Late of Weeroona Nursing Home and formerly of Lachlan St, Cowra. Loved husband of Robyn and father of Darrin, Justin, Nadine and step-father of Garry, Kevin, Catherine and their families. Wal's family & friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 4th June 2019. Thence for private cremation. By request, in lieu of flowers donations can be made at the chapel to Weeroona Nursing Home. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on May 31, 2019