Thelma HARRIS Passed away 24th February 2019. Aged 91 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care and formerly of Lee St, Cowra. Loving wife of Harold (dec) & beloved mother of Heather, Kevin, Lee & their families. Thelma's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held today, Friday 1st March 2019 at St Peter's Presbyterian Church, Cowra, commencing at 11.00am. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019