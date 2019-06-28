Home
Sidney Mikhel KALLAS "Sid" Passed away 24th June 2019, aged 74 years. Late of Darling St, Cowra. Loving husband of Hilja. Sid will be sorely missed by Cowra Rugby League, senior and junior grades and the greater football community. Sid's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sid Kallas Oval, Young Rd Cowra, commencing at 1.00pm on Monday 1st July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 28, 2019
