Peter James NEWHAM Passed away 17th June 2019, aged 53 years. Late of Kibbler St, Cowra and formerly of Elm Place, Kelso. Loved father of Luke, Emma, Jessica, Lisa, Natalie, Aiden and Abby. Son of Colin and Mary (dec) and much loved brother of Deanne and uncle to Todd, Shannon and Shiayn. Adored and loved by all his grandchildren. Peter's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 10.00am on Saturday 22nd June 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on June 21, 2019