Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Noel Vincent McKNIGHT Passed away 5th June 2019, aged 74 years. Late of Berallah Place, Cowra. Much loved husband of Maree and adored father of Glenn, Mark, Kate and Christine. Devoted grandfather of his 10 grandchildren. Noel's family & friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 10.00am on Friday 14th June 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 11, 2019
