|
|
Marea Anne HENDERSON Passed away 16th March 2019 Aged 75 years. Late of Dungaleer St, Cowra. Beloved wife of Neville & mother & mother-in-law of Peita & Bruce Whiley, Donna & Jack Wright. Loving nan of Megan, Rebecca & Sarah; Samantha, Emma, Sophie, Danielle & Courtney. Great grandma of Chloe, Liam & William & a loving sister of Nancye McGrath. Marea's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 22nd March 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Mar. 19, 2019