Marjory Anne GRAHAM "Marj" Passed away 21st June 2019, aged 72 years. Late of Darling St, Cowra and formerly of "Sheppey", Woodstock. Loving wife of Kevin and beloved mother & mother-in-law of Lachlan and Roberta, Brett and Jody. A loving and devoted grandma of Mitchell & Mason; William, Jacob and Bella. Marj's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm today, Friday 28th June 2019. Thence for private cremation. By request, in lieu of flowers donations can be made at the church to the Cowra Oncology Unit of Cowra Hospital. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 28, 2019
