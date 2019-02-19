Home
Leslie James SOUTHWELL

Leslie James SOUTHWELL Notice
Leslie James SOUTHWELL "Les" Passed away 17th February 2019, aged 80 years. Late of Evans St, Cowra. Loving husband of Marcia and beloved father of Mark and Leesa and father-in-law of Mark Edwards. Much loved grandfather of Zane, Teagan, Makahla and Olivia. Les's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 21st February 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
