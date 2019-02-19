|
Leslie James SOUTHWELL "Les" Passed away 17th February 2019, aged 80 years. Late of Evans St, Cowra. Loving husband of Marcia and beloved father of Mark and Leesa and father-in-law of Mark Edwards. Much loved grandfather of Zane, Teagan, Makahla and Olivia. Les's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 21st February 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 19, 2019