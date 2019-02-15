|
Leonard Michael CROWE "Len" Passed away 12th February 2019, aged 91 years. Late of Grenfell Rd, Cowra. Beloved husband of Joyce (dec) and father & father in-law of Jenny, Michael & Sue, Ann-Maree, Mark & Ann and Christene & Doug. Len's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 2.00pm today, Friday 15th February 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019