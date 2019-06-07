Home
Keith William BANKS
Keith William BANKS


1932 - 2015
Keith William BANKS In Memoriam
In memory of Keith William Banks.

09/09/1932- 06/06/2015

We are sending a dove to heaven,

with a parcel on its wings.

Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs.

To say how much we miss you and to send you all our love.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

Always on our minds forever in our hearts.

Michelle,Jennifer, Craig, Cindy and families.
Published in Cowra Guardian on June 7, 2019
