Judith SOUTHAN 22/2/1938 - 15/3/2019. Aged 81 years. Late of "Belwarra" Woodstock & formerly of Henley, Sydney. Beloved wife of David (dec) & loving mother of Michael, Philippa, Jennifer & Mark. Adored grandmother of their families. Judith's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Brigids Catholic Church, Woodstock, commencing at 10:30am on Friday 22nd March 2019. Thence for interment in the Woodstock Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Mar. 19, 2019