John Lewis KEEN

John Lewis KEEN Notice
KEEN John Lewis

26 June 1942 - 27 June 2019



Son of Norman and Lily (dec).

Beloved husband of Margaret.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of

Jeremy, Melanie, Catherine and Simon,

Elissa and Matt.

Adored Grandpa of Gemma, Grace,

Sarah, Natalie (dec), Benjamin and Bailey.

Eldest brother and brother-in-law of

Lillian (dec), Phillip (dec) and Helen,

Christine and Bill, Stephen and Roslyn.



Your burden is now lifted,

resting at peace with God.

Forever in our hearts.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of John will be celebrated at

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Stutchbury Street, Page,

Canberra on Wednesday,

3 July 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation in John's

memory may be made to Dementia Australia.

Envelopes available at the service,



Published in Cowra Guardian on July 2, 2019
