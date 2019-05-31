Home
Joan Hayward GAY Passed away 26th May 2019, aged 105 years. Of Bilyara Hostel, Cowra and formerly of "Clonalton", Frogmore. Beloved wife of Fred (dec) and much loved mother of Barry, Beverley, Joanne and Tony (dec) and dearly loved by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan's family & friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Uniting Church Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 3rd June 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on May 31, 2019
