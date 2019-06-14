Home
Isabell SHARP Passed away 9th June 2019, aged 87 years. Of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Calare St, Cowra. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Margaret, Lynette, William, Rhonda and Robert. A cherished nan of their families. Isabell's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Friday 21st June 2019. Thence for private cremation. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 14, 2019
