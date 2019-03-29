Home
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Haidee McINERNEY Died peacefully 23rd March 2019, surrounded by her family at "Cucum South", Cowra. Much loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend to many. Loved and adored mother of Bill, Helen, Kellie, Mickey, John, Jim, Deirdre, Barney, Ben and grandmother of 32 beautiful grandchildren. She lived an extraordinary life and is missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Haidee's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church Cowra, commencing at 11.30am on Tuesday 2nd April 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. By request, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation. (www.acrf.com.au/donate) Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
