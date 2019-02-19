|
|
Felix JADEZAK Passed away 14th February 2019, aged 96 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Fitzroy Ave, Cowra. Beloved husband of Elisabeth (dec) and father of Helmut (dec), John and Sylvia. A loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Felix's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 9.30am on Friday 22nd February 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 19, 2019