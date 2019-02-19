Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix JADEZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix JADEZAK

Notice Condolences

Felix JADEZAK Notice
Felix JADEZAK Passed away 14th February 2019, aged 96 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Fitzroy Ave, Cowra. Beloved husband of Elisabeth (dec) and father of Helmut (dec), John and Sylvia. A loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Felix's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at The Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery commencing at 9.30am on Friday 22nd February 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices