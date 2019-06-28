|
Ernest William "Bill" PEEL Passed away 25th June 2019, aged 86 years. Late of Weeroona Aged Care, Cowra and formerly of Woodstock. Loved husband of Clare (dec). Father of Maria, Susan and Andrew and pop of Emma and Samara & great grandfather "g-pop" to Connor. Bill's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Graveside, Cowra Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.am on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on June 28, 2019