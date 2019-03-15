Home
Dennis Philip DOOLETTE

Dennis Philip DOOLETTE Passed away, 11th March 2019. Aged 71 years. Late of Cowra Rd, Cowra and formerly of Adelaide SA. Devoted husband of Maggie. Dennis's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Cowra commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 19th March 2019. Thence for private cremation. Special thanks to staff at Cowra District Hospital and Doctors Goyal and Radford and RPA Hospital Sydney. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
