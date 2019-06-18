Home
Daniel WITHERS "Danny" Passed away 16th June 2019, aged 76 years. Late of Dowell St, Cowra and formerly of "Gold-n-Grove", Bumbaldry. Devoted husband of Val and loved father and father in law of Darlene & Macca and Shane & Kim. Much loved grand dad of Aimee, Belinda, Brent and Conor. Danny's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 21st June 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 18, 2019
