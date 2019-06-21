Home
Brian Thomas FRANCIS Passed away 17th June 2019, aged 79 years. Late of Noonbinna. Loving husband of Myra and father of Kathryn, Michael and Sharon. Adored grandpa of Kaitlyn, Tyler, Tahlia, Zavier, Nakeya, Hugh, Mia, Bree and great grandson Nikolas. Father-in-law to Kylie, Jamie and Simon; and Kathryn's partner, Harvey. Brian's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John's Anglican Church Cowra, commencing at 11.00am on Monday 24th June 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Cowra Guardian on June 21, 2019
