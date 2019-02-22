|
Beryl Marcia THOMPSON Passed away 19th February 2019, aged 89 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Lyall St, Cowra. Loved wife of Ray and mother & mother-in-law of Christine & Des Guihot, Greg & Linda, Ruth & Peter Herman, Gerard & Melody, Maria & David Ware, Barbara Wager & Kurt. A cherished nanna and old-nan of their families. Beryl's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 1.00pm today, Friday 22nd February 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019