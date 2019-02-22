Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Marcia THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Beryl Marcia THOMPSON Notice
Beryl Marcia THOMPSON Passed away 19th February 2019, aged 89 years. Late of Bilyara Hostel and formerly of Lyall St, Cowra. Loved wife of Ray and mother & mother-in-law of Christine & Des Guihot, Greg & Linda, Ruth & Peter Herman, Gerard & Melody, Maria & David Ware, Barbara Wager & Kurt. A cherished nanna and old-nan of their families. Beryl's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra commencing at 1.00pm today, Friday 22nd February 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Cowra Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices